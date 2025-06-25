What Analysts Are Saying About Waste Management Stock

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.55, with a high estimate of $277.00 and a low estimate of $229.00. Marking an increase of 7.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $237.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $245.00 $241.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $263.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $277.00 $225.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $271.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $229.00 $227.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $245.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $265.00 $210.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $230.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $260.00 $255.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Discovering Waste Management: A Closer Look

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Waste Management's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

