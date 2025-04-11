What Analysts Are Saying About Waste Management Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Waste Management (NYSE:WM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Waste Management, revealing an average target of $245.4, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.24% increase from the previous average price target of $237.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Waste Management among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Windham |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $240.00|$230.00 | |Konark Gupta |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $260.00|$255.00 | |Kevin Chiang |CIBC |Raises |Neutral | $247.00|$227.00 | |Bryan Burgmeier |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $255.00|$242.00 | |Konark Gupta |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $255.00|$250.00 | |Noah Kaye |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $237.00|$231.00 | |Patrick Tyler Brown |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $237.00|$235.00 | |Jeffrey Goldstein |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $235.00|$227.00 | |Konark Gupta |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $250.00|$225.00 | |Stephanie Moore |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $238.00|$255.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Waste Management's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Understanding the Numbers: Waste Management's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

