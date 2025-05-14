What Analysts Are Saying About VF Stock

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of VF (NYSE:VFC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for VF, revealing an average target of $18.45, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 29.85%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive VF. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $27.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $19.00 $34.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $18.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $25.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $28.00 $35.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $12.00 $30.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $18.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $18.00 $21.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VF. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of VF's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VF's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.93% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

