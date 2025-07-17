What Analysts Are Saying About TTM Technologies Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.12, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.6% from the previous average price target of $35.88.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TTM Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $36.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $41.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $43.00 $35.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $36.00 $38.00 Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $33.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TTM Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TTM Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TTM Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of TTM Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TTM Technologies analyst ratings.

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically printed circuit boards (PCB). The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. It organizes itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and RF&S Components. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation, and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TTM Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TTM Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

