What Analysts Are Saying About Sunoco Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sunoco, presenting an average target of $64.6, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $62.20, the current average has increased by 3.86%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sunoco. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jeremy Tonet |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $66.00|$63.00 | |Gabriel Moreen |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $68.00|$66.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $61.00|$62.00 | |Theresa Chen |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $62.00|$59.00 | |Gabriel Moreen |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $66.00|$61.00 |

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunoco. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sunoco compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sunoco's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels to independent dealers, distributors, and other commercial customers as well as the distribution of motor fuels to end-use customers at retail sites operated by commission agents. It is a growth-oriented master limited partnership (MLP) that operates as a wholesale and retail fuel distributor in the United States. The firm operates through the Fuel Distribution; Pipeline Systems; and Terminals segments. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Fuel Distribution segment. It distributes motor fuel to convenience stores, dealers, and commercial customers in various states. The operating convenience stores are under the APlus, Stripes, Aloha Island Mart, and Tigermarket brands.

Financial Milestones: Sunoco's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sunoco faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.59% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Sunoco's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunoco's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sunoco's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

