What Analysts Are Saying About Stifel Financial Stock

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $116.6, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a 8.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $107.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Stifel Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Michael Cho JP Morgan Announces Neutral $120.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $113.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $105.00 $100.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stifel Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Stifel Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

