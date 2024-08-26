What Analysts Are Saying About Simon Property Group Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $161.5, with a high estimate of $169.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $153.20, the current average has increased by 5.42%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Simon Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $169.00 $152.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $158.00 $155.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $157.50 $152.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $150.00 Jacob Kilstein Argus Research Raises Buy $168.00 $157.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Simon Property Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Simon Property Group analyst ratings.

Simon Property Group is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 230 properties: 136 traditional malls, 69 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), 6 lifestyle centers, and 5 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $743 in sales per square foot in 2023 compared with $693 in sales per square foot over the 12 months before the pandemic. The company also owns a 21% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 16 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Simon Property Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.47% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, Simon Property Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

