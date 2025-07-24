What Analysts Are Saying About SEI Investments Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SEI Investments, revealing an average target of $98.67, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.85% from the previous average price target of $93.22.

A clear picture of SEI Investments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $98.00 $100.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $93.00 $96.00 Ari Wald Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $101.00 $96.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $96.00 $79.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $100.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $96.00 $87.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $84.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SEI Investments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SEI Investments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SEI Investments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Investments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

