What Analysts Are Saying About Rigetti Computing Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 2.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Rigetti Computing among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $15.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rigetti Computing's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Rigetti Computing's Background

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Rigetti Computing's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rigetti Computing's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -51.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2895.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 15.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Rigetti Computing's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

