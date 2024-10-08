What Analysts Are Saying About Phillips 66 Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $151.92, a high estimate of $182.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. Highlighting a 2.3% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $155.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Phillips 66 is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $144.00 $136.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $160.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $136.00 $151.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $150.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $150.00 $154.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $162.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $182.00 $176.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $162.00 $155.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $145.00 $156.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Phillips 66's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Phillips 66's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phillips 66 analyst ratings.

Discovering Phillips 66: A Closer Look

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Phillips 66's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Phillips 66 displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PSX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PSX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.