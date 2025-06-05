What Analysts Are Saying About ONEOK Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ONEOK, revealing an average target of $101.88, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.93%.

The standing of ONEOK among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $93.00 $96.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $101.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $110.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $107.00 $110.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $102.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $100.00 $101.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $111.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ONEOK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, ONEOK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

