What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings Stock

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nu Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.1% increase from the previous average price target of $15.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Nu Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Sell $11.00 $14.60 Mike Niehuser Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $17.00 $15.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $18.00 $16.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $15.00 $12.80

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nu Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nu Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Nu Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nu Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Nu Holdings's Background

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Nu Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nu Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 40.39% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Nu Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nu Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nu Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nu Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NU

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B of A Securities Initiates Coverage On Neutral Jan 2022 Itau BBA Initiates Coverage On Underperform Jan 2022 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.