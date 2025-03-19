What Analysts Are Saying About Mosaic Stock

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.64, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 0.88%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Mosaic by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $33.00 $27.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $31.00 - Benjamin Theurer Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $27.00 $27.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $29.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $31.00 $34.00 Jeffrey Zekaukas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $33.00 $30.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $27.00 $30.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $40.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mosaic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mosaic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mosaic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Mosaic

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Mosaic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Mosaic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.59% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mosaic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mosaic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

