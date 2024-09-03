What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB Stock

Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 7 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $334.74, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.95% increase from the previous average price target of $315.95.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $330.00 $265.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $360.00 $358.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $380.00 $380.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $335.00 $290.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $295.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $335.00 $300.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $325.00 $300.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $350.00 $300.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $275.00 $250.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $340.00 $320.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $300.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $300.00 $350.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Lowers Buy $400.00 $500.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $290.00 $290.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MongoDB Better

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

MongoDB: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -11.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

