What Analysts Are Saying About Microchip Technology Stock

Analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $60.64, along with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. A 0.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $61.21.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Microchip Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $65.00 $60.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $39.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Lowers Buy $55.00 $70.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $43.00 $56.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $60.00 $80.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $71.00 $65.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $68.00 $58.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Microchip Technology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Microchip Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Microchip Technology Better

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Financial Insights: Microchip Technology

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Microchip Technology faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -26.8% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

