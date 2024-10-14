What Analysts Are Saying About KeyCorp Stock

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KeyCorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.63% increase from the previous average price target of $17.04.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of KeyCorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.00 Robert Kwan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering KeyCorp: A Closer Look

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

A Deep Dive into KeyCorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: KeyCorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8, KeyCorp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Latest Ratings for KEY

