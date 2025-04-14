What Analysts Are Saying About Informatica Stock

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Informatica (NYSE:INFA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.12, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 29.01% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Informatica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $18.00|$20.00 | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $20.00|$38.00 | |Karl Keirstead |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$30.00 | |Miller Jump |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$34.00 | |Andrew Nowinski |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $19.00|$34.00 | |William Power |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $19.00|$35.00 | |Howard Ma |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $37.00|$37.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Neutral | $29.00|- |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Informatica. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Informatica compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Informatica's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Informatica Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) enabled data management products on a cloud native platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at an enterprise scale. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products that leverage the shared services and metadata of the underlying platform, including products for Data Catalog, Data Integration & Engineering, API & Application Integration, Data Quality and Observability, Master Data Management, Customer and Business 360 Applications, Governance, Access and Privacy, and Data Marketplace., allowing customers to track and understand their data. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from North America.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Informatica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.79%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

