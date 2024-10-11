What Analysts Are Saying About IDEXX Laboratories Stock

Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated IDEXX Laboratories and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $543.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $580.00 and a low estimate of $500.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.25% lower than the prior average price target of $580.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IDEXX Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $575.00 $630.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $500.00 $510.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $520.00 $600.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $580.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IDEXX Laboratories. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IDEXX Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into IDEXX Laboratories's Background

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Breaking Down IDEXX Laboratories's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: IDEXX Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IDEXX Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEXX Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEXX Laboratories's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IDEXX Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

