What Analysts Are Saying About Glacier Bancorp Stock

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.2, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Experiencing a 1.6% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Glacier Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $45.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Timothy Coffey Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $48.00 - Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glacier Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glacier Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Glacier Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Glacier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Glacier Bancorp's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Glacier Bancorp's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Glacier Bancorp analyst ratings.

Delving into Glacier Bancorp's Background

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's various products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank predominantly serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

A Deep Dive into Glacier Bancorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Glacier Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Glacier Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glacier Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Glacier Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GBCI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GBCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.