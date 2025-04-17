What Analysts Are Saying About First Horizon Stock

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.67, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average represents a 2.16% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Horizon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ebrahim Poonawala |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $24.00|$23.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $20.00|$22.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $23.00|$25.00 | |David George |Baird |Maintains |Outperform | $22.00|$22.00 | |Michael Rose |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $22.00|$23.00 | |Ben Gerlinger |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $25.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of First Horizon's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Horizon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Horizon

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining First Horizon's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Horizon's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Horizon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

