What Analysts Are Saying About Federal Signal Stock

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Federal Signal and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $102.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.97% from the previous average price target of $92.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Federal Signal's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $100.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $96.00 $84.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Announces Overweight $110.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Neutral $84.00 $82.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Lowers Outperform $100.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Federal Signal. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Federal Signal. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Federal Signal compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Federal Signal compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Federal Signal's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Federal Signal's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Federal Signal analyst ratings.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and airport customers. It operates in the segments of Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions group manufactures and supplies street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, and trailers. The Safety and Security Systems Group offers comprehensive systems and products such as campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Environmental Solutions Group segment.

Federal Signal: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Federal Signal displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Federal Signal's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Signal's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Signal's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FSS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FSS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.