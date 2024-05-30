What Analysts Are Saying About FactSet Research Systems Stock

Ratings for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $443.86, a high estimate of $469.00, and a low estimate of $407.00. This current average represents a 1.58% decrease from the previous average price target of $451.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of FactSet Research Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chu B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $407.00 $500.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $430.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $458.00 $447.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Maintains Hold $469.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $419.00 $377.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $464.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $480.00

Unveiling the Story Behind FactSet Research Systems

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the Global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Financial Insights: FactSet Research Systems

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, FactSet Research Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.99% as of 29 February, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

