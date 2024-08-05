What Analysts Are Saying About Essent Group Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.5, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.25% from the previous average price target of $61.50.

The standing of Essent Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Terence Malone Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $62.00 $61.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essent Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Essent Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essent Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Essent Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Essent Group Ltd serves the housing finance industry by providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products and title insurance and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. It provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Essent writes mortgage guaranty coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Essent Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Essent Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.96% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Essent Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 60.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essent Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essent Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Essent Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.08, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

