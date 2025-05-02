What Analysts Are Saying About EPAM Systems Stock

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $223.89, with a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average represents a 17.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $270.11.

The perception of EPAM Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $240.00 $275.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $200.00 $250.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $210.00 $285.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $270.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $210.00 $270.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $170.00 $251.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $270.00 $290.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $250.00 $275.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EPAM Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPAM Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into EPAM Systems's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

EPAM Systems is a global IT services firm that offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. EPAM's largest market is North America, which represents approximately 60% of revenue. Offerings span assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EPAM Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: EPAM Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPAM Systems's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPAM Systems's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

