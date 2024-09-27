What Analysts Are Saying About Dynatrace Stock

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.43, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. A 1.04% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $55.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dynatrace by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $52.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $49.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $60.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $49.00 $54.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dynatrace. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dynatrace compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dynatrace's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Dynatrace's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dynatrace analyst ratings.

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dynatrace's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Dynatrace's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynatrace's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynatrace's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

