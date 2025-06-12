What Analysts Are Saying About DoubleVerify Holdings Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.23, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 10.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of DoubleVerify Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $16.00 $22.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $24.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $24.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $18.50 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.50 $20.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Neutral $14.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoubleVerify Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into DoubleVerify Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know DoubleVerify Holdings Better

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

DoubleVerify Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: DoubleVerify Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: DoubleVerify Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

