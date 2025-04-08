What Analysts Are Saying About Dominion Energy Stock

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dominion Energy, presenting an average target of $58.5, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. A 0.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $58.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Dominion Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jeremy Tonet |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $52.00|$59.00 | |Ross Fowler |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $60.00|$58.00 | |Stephen Byrd |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $63.00|$60.00 | |Jeremy Tonet |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $59.00|$58.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dominion Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dominion Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dominion Energy Better

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Dominion Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dominion Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.79% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dominion Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

