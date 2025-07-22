What Analysts Are Saying About Crocs Stock

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.67, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. A decline of 5.64% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crocs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $88.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $119.00 $122.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $129.00 $118.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $118.00 $129.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crocs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Crocs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crocs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Crocs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crocs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

