What Analysts Are Saying About Criteo Stock

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $56.4, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.80, the current average has increased by 4.83%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Criteo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $48.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $57.00 $53.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $63.00 $66.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Criteo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Criteo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Criteo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Criteo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

A Deep Dive into Criteo's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Criteo's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.2% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Criteo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Criteo's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

