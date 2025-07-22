What Analysts Are Saying About Credo Technology Group Stock

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Credo Technology Group, presenting an average target of $95.43, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 26.05% from the previous average price target of $75.71.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Credo Technology Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $115.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $98.00 $81.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $69.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $60.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Credo Technology Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Credo Technology Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Credo Technology Group's Background

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down Credo Technology Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 179.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Credo Technology Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

