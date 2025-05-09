What Analysts Are Saying About Core Natural Resources Stock

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $118.0, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. A decline of 5.6% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Core Natural Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Martin Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $112.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $119.00 $136.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Maintains Buy $112.00 $112.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $136.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Core Natural Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Core Natural Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Core Natural Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Core Natural Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Core Natural Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Core Natural Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Core Natural Resources analyst ratings.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Inc is a producer and exporter of coal. The company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the nation and export terminals on the Eastern seaboard. The principal activity involves mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold to power generators.

A Deep Dive into Core Natural Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Core Natural Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Core Natural Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core Natural Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core Natural Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Core Natural Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CNR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.