What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems Stock

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 5 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.67, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average has increased by 13.6% from the previous average price target of $61.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cisco Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $80.00 $66.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $56.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $69.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $72.00 $57.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $60.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $62.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $56.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $64.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cisco Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cisco Systems's Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cisco Systems

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Cisco Systems's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

