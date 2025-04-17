What Analysts Are Saying About Cirrus Logic Stock

Analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $119.25, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $112.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.64%.

The standing of Cirrus Logic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tore Svanberg |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $112.00|$140.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $125.00|$125.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $125.00|$125.00 | |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $115.00|$105.00 |

Key Insights:

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cirrus Logic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cirrus Logic's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cirrus Logic analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and HPMS Products. These products include aAmplifiers, codecs, smart codecs, analog-to-digital converters, digital-to-analog converters and standalone digital signal processors, Camera controllers, haptics and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, and countries across the world.

Financial Insights: Cirrus Logic

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Cirrus Logic faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.22% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cirrus Logic's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cirrus Logic's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Cirrus Logic adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

