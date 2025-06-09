What Analysts Are Saying About Cintas Stock

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $224.8, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $196.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.84% from the previous average price target of $204.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Cintas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $240.00 $215.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Announces Buy $250.00 - Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $213.00 $195.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $233.00 $211.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $218.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $215.00 $215.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $215.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $227.00 $200.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $196.00 $184.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $204.00 $189.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cintas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cintas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Cintas

Cintas has roots tracing back to 1929, during which the Farmer family cleaned and re-sold dirty rags to manufacturing plants in Ohio. The firm has grown its business organically and through acquisitions, and today Cintas acts as a one-stop outsourcing partner for businesses. Cintas will design, manufacture, collect, and clean every employee uniform for a small weekly sum, taking on the upfront capital expense itself. In the same stop, Cintas can also replace soiled or depleted mats, mops, trash liners, towels, first aid, fire, and cleaning products. Businesses value an outsourcing partner like Cintas as it simplifies operations and leaves noncore tasks with high regulatory standards in the hands of professionals.

Cintas's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cintas's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cintas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cintas's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

