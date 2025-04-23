What Analysts Are Saying About BOK Financial Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $111.0, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. A decline of 8.01% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BOK Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Arfstrom |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $104.00|$119.00 | |Peter Winter |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $114.00|$122.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$124.00 | |Matt Olney |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $124.00|$124.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $100.00|$120.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $110.00|$115.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $115.00|- |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Breaking Down BOK Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, BOK Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

