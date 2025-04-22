What Analysts Are Saying About Boise Cascade Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.73%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boise Cascade by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Roxland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $118.00|$134.00 | |Jeffrey Stevenson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $135.00|$140.00 | |Ketan Mamtora |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $122.00|$136.00 | |Michael Roxland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $134.00|$157.00 | |Jeffrey Stevenson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$145.00 | |Kurt Yinger |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $125.00|$155.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boise Cascade. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boise Cascade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Boise Cascade's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Boise Cascade's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boise Cascade analyst ratings.

Delving into Boise Cascade's Background

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Boise Cascade

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Boise Cascade's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boise Cascade's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boise Cascade's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BCC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BCC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.