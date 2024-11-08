What Analysts Are Saying About BioNTech Stock

Analysts' ratings for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 6 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $127.53, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.85% increase from the previous average price target of $106.41.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BioNTech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $90.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Lowers Hold $122.00 $132.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Raises Buy $136.00 $97.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $113.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $93.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $150.00 $95.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Neutral $131.00 $97.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $96.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $125.00 $91.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Hold $96.00 $90.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $113.00 $113.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $91.00 $94.00

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BioNTech's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.04% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

