What Analysts Are Saying About Automatic Data Processing Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Automatic Data Processing and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $314.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $324.00 and a low estimate of $298.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.01% increase from the previous average price target of $308.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Automatic Data Processing by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Bergin TD Securities Raises Hold $321.00 $298.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $315.00 $315.00 Jared Levine TD Securities Raises Hold $298.00 $296.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $315.00 $315.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $324.00 $318.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Automatic Data Processing. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Automatic Data Processing. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Automatic Data Processing compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Automatic Data Processing compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Automatic Data Processing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Automatic Data Processing's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Automatic Data Processing's Background

Automatic Data Processing is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. Additionally, ADP provides human resource outsourcing solutions that allow customers to offload some of their traditional HR tasks. The company operates through two segments: employer services and the professional employer organization services. Employer services consists of the company's HCM products as well as a la carte HRO solutions. PEO services contains ADP's comprehensive HRO solution where it acts as a co-employer with its customer. As of fiscal 2024, ADP serves over 1.1 million clients and pays over 42 million workers across 140 countries.

Financial Insights: Automatic Data Processing

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Automatic Data Processing's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Automatic Data Processing's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Automatic Data Processing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

