What Analysts Are Saying About Asana Stock

Ratings for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.82, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 9.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Asana's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $19.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 George Iwanyc Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $23.00 $28.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asana. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Asana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Asana's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Asana

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Asana: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Asana's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asana's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Asana's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

