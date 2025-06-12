What Analysts Are Saying About Anglogold Ashanti Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Anglogold Ashanti, revealing an average target of $44.42, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.05% increase from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Anglogold Ashanti among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Reagor Roth Capital Announces Buy $52.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.50 $42.00 Patrick Jones JP Morgan Raises Overweight $53.00 $33.00 Leroy Mnguni HSBC Announces Reduce $35.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $42.00 $34.00 Josh Wolfson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Anglogold Ashanti. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Anglogold Ashanti. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Anglogold Ashanti compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Anglogold Ashanti compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Anglogold Ashanti's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Anglogold Ashanti's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Anglogold Ashanti

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is one of the gold miners. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its operating divisions are Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Africa region which includes its operations of the Kibali, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Siguiri, and Geita mines.

Anglogold Ashanti's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Anglogold Ashanti displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 67.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Anglogold Ashanti's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Anglogold Ashanti's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Anglogold Ashanti's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Anglogold Ashanti's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.33. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

