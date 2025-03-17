What Analysts Are Saying About American Tower Stock

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $220.31, along with a high estimate of $248.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.16%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Tower is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $248.00 $225.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Outperform $220.00 $210.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $213.00 $219.00 Greg Miller Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $220.00 $255.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $214.00 $215.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $225.00 - Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $220.00 $236.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $215.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $251.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $204.00 $221.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Tower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Tower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Tower's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

Discovering American Tower: A Closer Look

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the US, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

Understanding the Numbers: American Tower's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 48.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.