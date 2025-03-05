What Analysts Are Saying About Agilysys Stock

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $133.2, with a high estimate of $186.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 3.48% from the previous average price target of $138.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Agilysys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $125.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $135.00 $150.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $145.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $186.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilysys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilysys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Agilysys's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Agilysys Better

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Financial Insights: Agilysys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Agilysys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.85% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Agilysys adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

