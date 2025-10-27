What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker (SYK) to post quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.04 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Stryker metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' reaching $3.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics' will reach $2.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips' at $452.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Other' of $200.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +58.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- International' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' will likely reach $4.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- United States' should arrive at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Trauma and Extremities- United States' stands at $707.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Knees- United States' to reach $444.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics- Hips- United States' to come in at $277.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Geography- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Neuro Cranial- International' will reach $141.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +89.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- MedSurg and Neurotechnology- Neurovascular- International' will reach $245.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18% year over year.

Over the past month, Stryker shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Stryker Corporation (SYK)

