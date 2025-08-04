What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Microchip Tech (MCHP) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microchip Technology (MCHP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 54.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.05 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 15.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Microchip Tech metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mixed-signal Microcontrollers' should come in at $525.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $243.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Analog' will reach $281.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

Over the past month, Microchip Tech shares have recorded returns of -9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MCHP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.