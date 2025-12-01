What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Donaldson (DCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $923.78 million, increasing 2.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Donaldson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment' should arrive at $267.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions' will reach $582.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Life Sciences segment' reaching $73.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' of $222.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' will reach $45.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' to come in at $92.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' will likely reach $31.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' at $459.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions' to reach $107.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions' will reach $44.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Donaldson have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, DCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

