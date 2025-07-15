What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Charles Schwab (SCHW) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 48% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.67 billion, increasing 20.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Charles Schwab metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Net interest revenue' of $2.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Other' to reach $212.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Bank deposit account fees' reaching $243.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +58.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Asset management and administration fees' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total client assets' will reach $10444.09 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9407.50 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Clients? Daily Average Trades (DATs)' should arrive at 7.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.49 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Interest Earning Assets' will reach $421.33 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $418.97 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Total managed investing solutions' should come in at $686.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $635.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other no-transaction-fee funds' will likely reach $349.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $338.20 million.

Analysts expect 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and collective trust funds (CTFs)' to come in at $652.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $565.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' stands at $651.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $523.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net new client assets' at $95.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $74.20 billion.

Shares of Charles Schwab have experienced a change of +4.2% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCHW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

