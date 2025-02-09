News & Insights

What America’s Potential Sovereign Wealth Fund Means for Crypto

February 09, 2025 — 07:20 am EST

Former President Donald Trump’s newly announced sovereign wealth fund has sparked speculation that it may include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Given his administration’s support for digital assets, experts believe this fund could serve as a vehicle to invest in crypto without bureaucratic hurdles. 

 

Some argue that incorporating Bitcoin and other digital assets could bolster the U.S. economy while positioning the country as a leader in the crypto sector. However, skeptics highlight the risks of volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and governance challenges tied to managing crypto within a government-backed investment fund. 

 

Other nations, including Norway, already have exposure to Bitcoin through their sovereign wealth funds, further fueling debate over the potential impact of the U.S. following suit. 

Finsum: If implemented, this move could accelerate institutional adoption of crypto while reinforcing America’s role in the evolving digital asset landscape.

