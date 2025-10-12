What Amazon Could Look Like in 5 Years' Time

Key Points

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has come a long way from being "the everything store." Today, it's a sprawling ecosystem of commerce, cloud computing, entertainment, and -- increasingly -- artificial intelligence (AI). But Amazon five years from now could look very different from the company we know today.

While retail still defines Amazon's public image, its future is likely to be powered by three engines: cloud, advertising, and AI. Together, they're quietly reshaping the company's economic model -- and its competitive edge.

AWS is evolving into an AI powerhouse

For nearly two decades, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been the company's profit engine. But in the next five years, its role could become even more strategic.

AWS isn't just selling cloud storage anymore. It's becoming an AI infrastructure layer for enterprises -- offering chips like Trainium and Inferentia, as well as services like Bedrock that enable developers to build generative AI applications using Amazon's in-house models or others, such as Anthropic's Claude.

This shift is crucial. While Microsoft and Google grabbed headlines with their AI tools (thanks to their consumer-facing services), AWS has taken a quieter but equally valuable path -- embedding AI into how companies run their data, software, and operations.

This approach is a smart move, as the company is already a cloud storage supplier to many leading companies. Extending the AI tools to them is a natural step that helps grow revenue and improve customer stickiness. Moreover, many of its customers are working diligently to develop next-generation AI applications for consumers, so these future winners will naturally rely on AWS to power their computing and storage needs.

In other words, Amazon doesn't need to win the consumer AI race -- it just needs to power it.

Advertising is going to be a gigantic business

Five years ago, few would have predicted that Amazon Ads would surpass $50 billion in annual revenue. But that's precisely what happened -- and it still grew more than 20% year over year in the latest quarter.

The reason is simple: Amazon owns intent. When customers search on Amazon, they're ready to make a purchase, providing advertisers with direct access to high-conversion audiences. Now, Amazon is taking the next step by bundling its ad technology across Prime Video, Fire TV, and commerce -- giving marketers reach across e-commerce, streaming, and connected TV.

In this new model, Prime Video is no longer just a subscriber perk. It's an engine for ad growth and engagement -- a way for Amazon to turn entertainment into a monetization opportunity. As connected TV ad spending accelerates, Amazon's first-party data could make it one of the most powerful players in the streaming ad market.

And that's just Amazon's own ecosystem. The tech giant is now scaling its demand-side platform offerings through partnerships with companies like Netflix and Roku, giving it additional leverage to capture an even larger share of the global digital advertising market.

If AWS is the obvious growth engine thanks to AI, then Amazon Ads will be the rising star propelling the giant's next phase of growth.

Retail will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate

Amazon's core e-commerce business in the U.S. isn't growing as fast as it used to, thanks to its already massive size, as well as competition from the likes of Walmart and newcomers like Temu and Shein. International markets, such as India, will continue to grow; however, margins are likely to remain thin in these markets as Amazon expands its market share.

But even if the growth rate is slowing, the e-commerce business still has massive moats. For instance, Amazon's gigantic logistics network will continue to improve in effectiveness and efficiency, which could contribute to improved margins. Prime membership will also remain a significant differentiator in maintaining strong customer relationships.

And if Amazon can blend AI-driven personalization and ad placements into its e-commerce experience, it could unlock a new layer of monetization that complements product sales.

AI as the common thread

Across all of Amazon's businesses, AI is becoming the connective tissue. It powers product recommendations, ad targeting, inventory forecasting, and even robot coordination in fulfillment centers.

However, Amazon's real advantage may lie in how AI ties the ecosystem together, allowing each segment (retail, cloud, and media) to strengthen the others. For example, more ad data improves seller tools on AWS, which in turn helps brands sell more on Amazon's marketplace. It's a flywheel built not just on scale, but on intelligence.

What does it mean for investors?

Over the next five years, Amazon is well positioned to grow its cloud computing, advertising, and core e-commerce businesses. The former will likely play a bigger role in the future as the giant rides the tailwinds in these areas.

For investors, it means that the behemoth can still succeed, so it is worth keeping a close eye on the company -- and if valuation permits, acquiring and holding a position in it.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.