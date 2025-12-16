What Alibaba Needs to Prove in 2026

Key Points

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) ended 2025 in a much stronger position than it began. Its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) segments gained real momentum, e-commerce stabilized after years of pressure, and the company clarified its ambition to become a broader technology and AI platform rather than just a commerce giant.

But 2025 was a reset year, not a confirmation year. For long-term investors, the real test begins in 2026. Alibaba now needs to convert strategic progress into durable results. Here are the four things it must prove next.

1. AI-driven cloud growth can improve profitability

Alibaba's cloud business delivered its strongest performance in years during 2025. Cloud revenue accelerated sharply, and AI-related workloads grew at triple-digit rates, rising to more than 20% of external cloud revenue -- that validated years of heavy investment.

In 2026, Alibaba must prove that this momentum improves economics, not just scale.

AI workloads consume enormous computing resources. They require continuous spending on data centers, chips, and infrastructure. If cloud revenue keeps growing but margins remain weak or deteriorate, investors will question whether Alibaba is building a profitable AI platform or simply scaling costs.

What matters most in 2026 is evidence of operating leverage. Even modest improvement in cloud margins would signal that AI adoption is becoming more efficient and monetizable. If AI can lift revenue per customer and stabilize margins, the cloud becomes Alibaba's long-term profit engine. If not, the AI story risks losing credibility.

2. E-commerce can remain stable without constant financial support

Alibaba does not need Taobao and Tmall to return to high-growth mode. It does need to prove that stability is sustainable.

In 2025, Alibaba stopped the bleeding in its core commerce business. User engagement improved, transaction volume stabilized, and initiatives like content-led commerce and instant delivery helped defend market share. But this stability came at the cost of heavier spending on promotions and incentives.

In 2026, investors will watch whether Alibaba can hold its position against Pinduoduo, Douyin, and JD.com without permanently sacrificing margins. The key question is not growth, but self-sufficiency.

Commerce remains Alibaba's foundation. If it can fund itself and generate a steady cash flow, Alibaba can continue investing in cloud and AI with confidence. If commerce requires ongoing subsidies to stay competitive, the entire strategy becomes more fragile.

3. Quick commerce losses are narrowing, not compounding

Quick commerce became a strategic priority as Alibaba expanded Taobao Instant Delivery and adopted Freshippo's rapid delivery model. The logic is clear: High-frequency purchases drive engagement and protect Alibaba's ecosystem from rivals like Meituan.

The problem is economics.

In 2025, quick commerce weighed heavily on profitability due to high fulfillment costs, small basket sizes, and intense competition. To put it into perspective, the commerce division's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortization (EBITA) for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2025, fell 47% year over year, due to heavy investment in quick commerce.

In 2026, Alibaba does not need this segment to become profitable overnight, but it must show a clear path toward improvement.

That means demonstrating better order density, higher average order values, and smarter use of subsidies. If losses begin to narrow while engagement remains strong, investor confidence will rise. If losses continue to widen, patience will wear thin quickly.

Quick commerce will either become a strategic moat or a persistent drag. 2026 should clarify which direction Alibaba is heading.

4. Alibaba can execute with focus and discipline

Alibaba's biggest historical weakness wasn't a lack of vision; it was sprawl. The company often pursued too many initiatives at once, diluting accountability and returns.

We have seen some adjustments in 2025, but investors want to see further discipline in 2026.

That means prioritizing cloud, AI, and core commerce while resisting the temptation to chase every adjacent opportunity. It also means clearer capital allocation, fewer surprises, and more consistent execution across quarters.

Alibaba doesn't need to do everything. It needs to do a few things exceptionally well. A more focused Alibaba may grow more slowly in the short term; it will earn trust over the longer term.

What does it mean for investors?

Alibaba enters 2026 with momentum, but momentum alone won't sustain an ongoing rerating. The company must prove that its reset is working.

That proof comes down to four things: AI-led cloud growth that improves profitability, a self-sustaining e-commerce base, narrowing losses in quick commerce, and disciplined execution across the organization.

If Alibaba clears these hurdles, 2026 could mark the transition from recovery to durable growth. If it fails, skepticism will return just as quickly as optimism arrived.

All eyes are on Alibaba's performance in 2026.

Lawrence Nga has positions in Alibaba Group and PDD Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.