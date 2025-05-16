What AGI Really Is (And Why You Can’t Afford to Miss It…)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: AI has moved at an unprecedented speed, redefining how we live our lives. Before we know it, we’ll be approaching another kind of AI: artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

But what exactly is AGI? Why is it so important? And more importantly, what dangers and opportunities will it have? My colleague, Eric Fry, will answer these questions in an exclusive video called The Road to AGI Summit.

Now, I should mention that last summer, Eric warned that we were closer to AGI than most people realized. But now, with an acceleration toward the inevitable gaining steam, he is back with his final warning – to share the unprecedented opportunities AGI presents to investors. I’ll let Eric take it from here…

**********************

Hello, Reader.

Imagine we had progressed in transportation exponentially, instead of linearly.

In a linear progression, we moved from a horse-and-buggy to a basic automobile, to flight, to space travel.

In an exponential timeline, we would have gone from a horse-and-buggy directly to time travel.

That’s the reality we are facing with artificial intelligence.

In February, ChatGPT could claim an impressive 400 million weekly active users.

By mid-April – just weeks later – the number of weekly active users had doubled to 800 million.

That’s according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who let those proprietary numbers slip out during an onstage conversation at TED 2025 on April 11.

“Something like 10% of the world uses our systems, now a lot,” Altman said.

That’s exponential growth on top of what was already rapid growth.

According to the market research firm DemandSage: “Between December 2024 and February 2025, ChatGPT saw a 33% increase in its user base (from 300 million to 400 million).” And that’s up from a “base” of 50 million weekly active users in January 2023.

Here’s a table displaying DemandSage’s estimates on the number of ChatGPT weekly active users over time:

Month ChatGPT’s Weekly Active Users April 2025 800 million February 2025 400 million December 2024 300 million October 2024 250 million August 2024 200 million August 2023 100 million January 2023 50 million

Clearly, this AI assistant is very popular… and becoming ubiquitous. Many of us use ChatGPT regularly.

That’s why it might be surprising to hear that AI technologists consider ChatGPT to be “weak.”

More specifically, these experts call all the AI chatbots, voice assistants (like Siri), and image creators we use “artificial narrow intelligence” (ANI).

But those seemingly negative designations don’t have anything to do with usefulness, popularity, or even accuracy. Instead, they refer to scope.

You see, ANI systems are designed to perform specific tasks within their specific domain. And while they may excel at those tasks, they cannot handle anything beyond their preprogrammed capabilities.

That said, this “weak” AI is improving at exponentialrates. The companies that have been at the forefront of deploying ANI – like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) – continue to pour cash into it.

This year alone, these giants will invest about $325 billion in data centers and AI infrastructure. To put this trend in perspective, the total represents a nearly $100 billion increase from last year’s $230 billion investment.

That means we’re quickly reaching a tipping point where the future will look nothing like the past.

When we reach that tipping point, ANI will start looking a lot more like what experts in the field call “strong” AI – or artificial general intelligence (AGI).

So, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll break down exactly what AGI is… and where we are on the Road to AGI.

Then, I’ll show you how you can turn its imminent arrival to your advantage.

You still have time to prepare and invest strategically before the rest of the world catches up – but not much time.

You might call this my “final warning” on AGI.

Let’s dive in…

The ANI to AGI Leap

The “weak” AI we’re using now – like ChatGPT and Siri – requires us to prompt the technology into action… but AGI won’t.

To better understand the difference between ANI and AGI, think of a pocket calculator. Until you punch numbers into the calculator, it just sits there with a blank screen.

Now, imagine looking at that calculator… but it’s already turned on and operating completely on its own. The calculator has determined what problems it needs to solve and is performing millions of calculations per second without your intervention.

The technology isn’t waiting for us to tell it what to do anymore. Instead, it’s determining both the problems and the solutions. This calculator – as fantastical as it sounds – has gained free will (or at least something close to it).

That is AGI.

AGI is when the AIs start coding themselves, when AIs start training each other… and when humans no longer have any idea how or why AIs are doing what they’re doing to achieve their goals.

Of course, this advancement can sound scary. But there is an a major, unprecedented, and positive side to this technological leap…

The Unprecedented Potential of AGI

AGI will be able to identify problems and create solutions we never considered.

This technology could have the power to develop breakthrough medical treatments and unlock scientific mysteries we have yet been able to crack.

This is how the world may become virtually unrecognizable in just a few years. This technological change is inevitable, and it’s a future we’re getting closer to with each passing day.

That is why, last August, I went live with an important event I called The Road to AGI Summit. In it, I warned that we are closer to AGI than most people think, and that many are unable to even fathom the kinds of changes this quantum leap will usher in.

Back then, only a few folks had heard of AGI. But now, the acceleration toward the inevitable is gaining steam, especially under the current administration.

On Day 1 of his second term, President Donald Trump announced the $500 billion Stargate project. This joint venture – the partners are OpenAI, Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) – is the largest AI infrastructure project in history.

That was when AGI officially went mainstream.

OpenAI wrote in a blog post announcing the Stargate Project…

All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI – and in particular AGI –for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity.

And SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, “I think AGI is coming very, very soon.”

We’re on the Road to AGI right now… where those who grasp how to capitalize on this breakthrough — before it arrives — could emerge incredibly wealthy… while those who delay could end up suffering devastating financial losses.

Now, I’m giving a final warning for 2025.

In my free The Road to AGI: Final Warning broadcast, I dive deep into the unprecedented dangers AGI represents for the world… and the even more unprecedented opportunities AGI presents to investors. Plus, I show you how to get ahold of my three-part “future proof” blueprint for a world of rapidly accelerating AI.

That blueprint features…

The reasons why energy, real estate, and biotech are some of the most dynamic ways to play AGI.

My No. 1 AGI-related stock pick with limitless potential on the Road to AGI.

Details on critical stocks to avoid or sell immediately before they collapse.

This event isn’t just about warning you about AGI’s potential societal impact. It’s about future-proofing yourself for that impact.

In this new world, AGI could create immense wealth for early adopters, all the while transforming society in ways we can barely imagine.

Having predicted the housing crisis that wiped out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the collapse of Countrywide Financial (-87%), and dozens more… I’m sounding this final warning with utter confidence.

I provide all the details during my The Road to AGI: Final Warning broadcast – all you have to do is click here to watch now.

Regards,

Eric Fry

The post What AGI Really Is (And Why You Can’t Afford to Miss It…) appeared first on InvestorPlace.

